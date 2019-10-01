Artsakh’s President receives Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chair Frank Pallone

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan held a meeting with US Congressman, Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chair Frank Pallone on October 1 to discuss diverse issues on US- Artsakh ties, settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, and recent regional trends.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, Bako Sahakyan acknowledged Frank Pallone’s activity in advocating for the fair coverage of and supporting the Armenian cause and the Artsakh issue, pointing to the sincere feeling of respect the Congressman enjoys in Artsakh.