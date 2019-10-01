Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Presidents of EAEU member states, President of Moldova get acquainted with TUMO’s activities

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS.  The leaders of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and the President of Moldova got acquainted with the activities of the TUMO enter in Yerevan, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Edited and transated by Tigran Sirekanyan




