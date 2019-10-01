Signing FTA with EAEU is a step forward for Singapore – PM Lee Hsien Loong

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Signing the FTA with the EAEU is a step forward for Singapore, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong said during the summing up of the results of the EAEU Supreme Economic Council meeting.

“We are very glad for participating in the Supreme Economic Council meeting of the EAEU and we are happy for signing a free trade agreement with the EAEU, which is the result of negotiations lasting more than 2 years. Our task was ensuring reciprocal interest for the sides. Signing such an agreement with the EAEU is a step forward for us. The EAEU is a huge market in the crossroad of Asia and Europe and has a great potential for economic growth”, the Prime Minister of Singapore said.

An agreement on services, trade and investments was signed between Singapore and Armenia, which was assessed as important by Lee Hsien Loong.

The extended format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is attended by the leaders of the EAEU member states: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakhstan’s President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev. Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan also participates in the session. The session is also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of states, as well as by President of Moldova Igor Dodon as head of an observer state.

Armenia holds presidency at the EAEU in 2019.

