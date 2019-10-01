Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-10-19

YEREVAN, 1 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 October, USD exchange rate is up by 0.04 drams to 476.01 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.29 drams to 518.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.02 drams to 7.32 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.81 drams to 584.87 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 68.49 drams to 22731.14 drams. Silver price is down by 4.03 drams to 264.07 drams. Platinum price is down by 381.41 drams to 13773.67 drams.