Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 October

Asian Stocks - 01-10-19

Asian Stocks - 01-10-19

TOKYO, 1 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 1 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.59% to 21885.24 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.96% to 1603.00 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2905.19 points, and HANG SENG stood at 26092.27 points.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration