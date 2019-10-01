Asian Stocks - 01-10-19

TOKYO, 1 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 1 October:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.59% to 21885.24 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.96% to 1603.00 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2905.19 points, and HANG SENG stood at 26092.27 points.