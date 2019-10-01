FTA signed between Singapore and EAEU in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union was signed on October 1 in Yerevan. ARMENPRESS reports the document was signed following the expanded format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The representatives of the EAEU member states and Singapore signed the document. Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan signed it from the Armenian side.

Armenia and Singapore will have a separate document on services, trade and investments.

The extended format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is attended by the leaders of the EAEU member states: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakhstan’s President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev. Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan also participates in the session. The session is also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of states, as well as by President of Moldova Igor Dodon as head of an observer state.

Armenia holds presidency at the EAEU in 2019.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan