Rouhani proposes EAEU investors to use broad transit opportunity via Iran

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Iran is expecting an active cooperation with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), President of Iran Hassan Rouhani said at the extended format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan, stating that new prospects open for the cooperation.

“I am happy to have a chance to take part in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council which is being held in this wonderful historical city Yerevan. I would like to thank Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for organizing this important event at a high level and for the warm reception”, Rouhani said.

He stated that this session enables to exchange views on national and regional issues and expressed hope that today’s discussions will lead to valuable results.

Highlighting the regional integration processes the Iranian President said Iran is inclined to diversify its economic relations. Rouhani highlighted the signing of a free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU, stating that this step is directed for strengthening the multilateral commercial structures.

“Iran’s geographical position allows for transit in different directions. We seek to use these opportunities to contribute to the stable development of our economy and integration processes. Various railway and automobile corridors have been formed with major investments to facilitate the process of transit transportations. The EAEU can utilize its opportunities in case of close cooperation in the transportation sphere. Iran is ready to propose a broad platform at different directions. I invite the EAEU investors to use these proposed opportunities. I propose to create a working group to utilize the integration opportunities”, the Iranian President said.

The extended format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is attended by the leaders of the EAEU member states: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakhstan’s President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev. Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan also participates in the session. The session is also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of states, as well as by President of Moldova Igor Dodon as head of an observer state.

Armenia holds presidency at the EAEU in 2019.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan