Moldova hopes for FTZ agreement between EAEU and EU

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Moldova Igor Dodon has expressed hope that sooner or later negotiations on creating a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union will begin.

“Participating in new integration programs is a priority for Moldova,” Dodon said at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Yerevan where he is participating as head of an observer state.

“Moldova has an interesting experience which can be useful for EAEU members. For already five years we have introduced a free trade agreement with EU countries, at the same time having similar agreements with CIS countries, Balkan countries and Turkey. We hope that sooner or later negotiations will start between the EAEU and EU on creating a big free trade zone of these two major international organizations,” Dodon said.

Dodon said Moldova is interesting in having a permanent representative at the Eurasian Economic Commission. He said his country knows what to offer the EAEU.

