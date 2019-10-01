Eurasian Economic Union-Serbia talks on FTA completed, says Armenian PM at Yerevan summit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is a unique culmination of Armenian presidency in the organization, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the expanded format summit.

“It is an honor for me to welcome you in Yerevan during the regular session. Our organization, which is already 5 years old, continues becoming stronger every year. It has already showed its vitality and appeal as an international integration union. This year Armenia is chairing in the organization and this EAEU session, which is attended by the Singaporean Prime Minister, the Iranian and Moldovan presidents, is a symbolic culmination of our presidency. Armenia attaches special importance to the geographic expansion of the EAEU’s inter-economic ties,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM noted that the EAEU-Serbia Free Trade Agreement negotiations have already been completed. Negotiations are underway for cooperation with Egypt, Israel and India.

He said that the integration process will be more dynamic if citizens see that through EAEU’s activities decisions are made which contribute to the improvement of their lives and employment.

Leaders of all member states of EAEU – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakhstan President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev participated in the Yerevan summit’s narrow format session.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong participate in the expanded format session as invited leaders of non-EEU states. President Igor Dodon of Moldova is participating by virtue of Moldova’s status of observer in the EEU.

Armenia holds presidency at the EEU in 2019.

