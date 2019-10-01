Belarus is grateful to Armenia for efforts to strengthen integration in EAEU - Lukashenko

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. During the extended format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko outlined Armenia’s efforts in the EAEU integration processes.

On behalf of the Belarusian delegation Lukashenko thanked the Armenian side and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for organizing the session and for the warm welcome. “We are grateful to Armenia for the efforts in strengthening integration during its chairmanship at the EAEU. In his remarks on the priorities for 2019 the Armenian Prime Minister mentioned the development of commercial relations with third countries as one of the main goals. In this context it’s necessary to positively assess the fact that the interim agreement on creating free trade zone with Iran is already ready and will enter into force in October. The package of agreements with Singapore, which was signed today, is also as much as important for us. Iran and Singapore are very important partners for us, and the growth potential of economic ties is huge”, Lukashenko said.

The extended format session is attended by the leaders of the EAEU member states: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakhstan’s President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev. Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan also participates in the session. The session is also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of states, as well as by President of Moldova Igor Dodon as head of an observer state.

Armenia holds presidency at the EAEU in 2019.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan