Armenian minister holds meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister of education, science, culture and sport Arayik Harutyunyan today received French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian minister extended condolences over the death of former French President Jacques Chirac, stating that under his rule the Armenian-French relations have recorded an unprecedented progress.

The Ambassador highlighted the role of the French school in Armenia, adding that the school should be Armenian by 100% and French by 100%.

During the meeting the officials discussed the development of the French University in Armenia and the implementation of new programs, as well as the cooperation directions between the TUMO Center and the French University.

The Armenian minister and the French Ambassador also discussed the upcoming visit of the minister to Paris and the agenda of expected meetings.

