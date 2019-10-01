Armenia aims for maximum effective work in EAEU – PM delivers welcoming remarks at Yerevan session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as a head of state chairing at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), welcomed the participants of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, stating that he is happy for the fact that the session is being held in Yerevan.

“I am happy to welcome you at the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. This is a very important for Armenia. We are very happy for this opportunity to host high-ranking guests in Yerevan, hold the session of the supreme body of our organization and by this contribute to deepening our integration process. As I have stated repeatedly we aim for maximum effective work at the EAEU. We are twice as happy today because this session will also be attended by the leaders of Iran and Singapore with which we carry out works to set a free trade regime”, Pashinyan said in his opening remarks at the narrow format session.

The Armenian PM wished productive work to the session participants.

The narrow format session is attended by the leaders of the EAEU member states: Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Kazakhstan’s President Kassim Jomart-Tokayev. Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan also participates in the session.

The extended format session will be attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong as invited heads of states, as well as by President of Moldova Igor Dodon as head of an observer state.

Armenia holds presidency at the EAEU in 2019.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan