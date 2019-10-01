Armenian government interested in developing commercial ties with Kazakhstan, says PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM welcomed the Kazakh President in Yerevan and stated that today’s meeting is a good opportunity to discuss the agenda of bilateral relations. “I want to use once again this chance to congratulate you on being elected President of Kazakhstan. I also know that majority of the Armenian community of Kazakhstan voted in favor of you. Mr. President, the Armenian government is interested in developing the commercial ties with Kazakhstan. I am happy that in the recent period the mutual cooperation in this sphere is expanding, however, there is still a great potential and we should take consistent actions to utilize it”, Pashinyan said, adding that the Eurasian Economic Union provides great opportunities in this regard which should be used.

The President of Kazakhstan thanked the Armenian PM for the warm welcome and stated: “I see great interest to life in the eyes of the Armenian people. I am happy to see that Yerevan continues developing and is one of the most beautiful cities I have ever seen. The Kazakh people have warm feelings to the Armenian people, and our country has a great desire to develop the cooperation with Armenia in different spheres”. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted taking actions to increase the trade turnover volumes and agreed with the Armenian PM that it is necessary to intensify the activity of the Armenian-Kazakh inter-governmental commission.

Nikol Pashinyan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the implementation process of joint investment projects in energy, agriculture and digital technologies.

The officials attached importance to the cooperation within the frames of international organizations, including also within the EAEU, CSTO, UN, etc.

The sides also touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. Pashinyan thanked Kazakhstan for showing balanced stance on the NK issue.

At the end of the meeting Pashinyan invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Armenia on an official visit, and the Kazakh President accepted the invitation with pleasure.

