Vladimir Putin arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has arrived in Yerevan, Armenia.

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan welcomed Putin at the Yerevan airport.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

The Russian President will participate in the upcoming Eurasian Economic Union summit in Yerevan. He will also have a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the visit.

Leaders of all Eurasian Economic Union member states have arrived for the meeting.

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will participate in the summit as invited leaders of non-EEU states. Moldova’s President Igor Dodon will take part in the summit by virtue of Moldova’s status of observer in the EEU.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia are members of the EEU.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan