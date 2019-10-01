Armenian PM holds meeting with Iran’s President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani who arrived in Armenia to take part in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 1, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. President,

Dear colleagues,

I am happy to welcome you in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, after our very impressive visit this year in February. The relations between our countries have been good and remain so until today, and our position is that our relations with Iran should be out of geopolitical influences as much as possible because we are direct neighbors and have many common interests, and should cooperate for centuries and millennia”, the Armenian PM said.

Pashinyan said this is the Iranian President’s first visit to Armenia after the recent political changes in the country, adding that Armenia attaches great importance to the relations with the neighbor and friendly countries. Both sides highlighted the sessions of the bilateral inter-governmental commission which are being held regularly, as a result of which agreements aimed at developing the economic ties are being reached.

PM Pashinyan said Armenia highly appreciates Iran’s balanced position on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

In his turn the Iranian President thanked the Armenian PM for the warm welcome. “We attach great importance to the development and expansion of the relations with Armenia in all sectors, as a friend and a neighbor. We are ready to continue the works with your government to develop and implement new programs, expand the volumes of gas for electricity project. At the same time we are ready to implement energy production projects in Armenia via gas, wind and sun. We are interested in conducting regional projects in energy sector and developing infrastructures”, the Iranian President said, adding that the Iranian side is interested in the cooperation with Armenia also in the field of transportation infrastructures.

PM Pashinyan welcomed the readiness of the Iranian side to expand the gas for electricity project.

The Armenian PM and the Iranian President tasked the responsible officials of their governments to develop and present cooperation expansion proposals in the aforementioned field within a short period of time.

The sides also touched upon the cooperation in railway field, high technologies, customs, science and tourism.

Hassan Rouhani said after the Armenian government assumed office led by PM Pashinyan the trade turnover volumes between Armenia and Iran have greatly increased, and the joint projects continue to be successfully implemented. Rouhani added that they are ready to discuss the process of implementing the project to build the Meghri HPP, expand the volumes of bilateral capital investments and trade turnover via free trade zones.

During the meeting the sides also discussed regional issues, touched upon the NK conflict settlement process. Rouhani highlighted the settlement of the conflict via peaceful talks, by taking into account the positions and opinions of all conflicting sides.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan