Direct investment growth pace accelerates, says Armenian cenbank

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Direct investments in Armenia grew 2,8% in Q3 of 2019 against last year’s same period and 1,8% against Q2, totaling 696,3 million dollars, the Central Bank of Armenia said in a report.

Despite the drop in direct investments in the last quarters of 2018, the pace of growth of investments started to be restored in the first two quarters of 2019.

Portfolio investments in Q2 have also increased against Q2 of 2018, particularly by 52% compared to the previous year’s same period.

Growth is observed in other investment directions also.

Personal remittances to Armenia grew 2% against 2018’s Q2, while the growth totaled 36% against the last quarter. Remittances (net salary without income tax, transportation spending or other spending received by seasonal employees) to Armenia in Q2 compared to Q1 grew 83,2%.

