PM Pashinyan congratulates Chinese leadership on 70th anniversary of PRC

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has addressed a telegram to President of China Xi Jinping to congratulate on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

“I am sincerely congratulating you and extending my good wishes on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. This notable anniversary is symbolizing the ancient civilization-bearing Chinese people’s great successes in building a modern state and society.

We in Armenia are following with joy the People’s Republic of China’s and the Chinese people’s achievements, the economic progress, development of innovative sector and cultural rise.

Armenia gives special importance to comprehensive, stable and coherent strengthening and deepening of the traditionally friendly relations with China. The further expansion of bilateral ties and exchanges in various fields and active partnership in the international arena stem from the vital interests of our two countries and peoples. I am hopeful that my visit to China in May of this year and my meeting with you will serve as a foundation for elevating the Armenian-Chinese friendship and cooperation to a new level.

I am ready to make maximum efforts jointly with you for reaching this goal,” the Armenian PM said in the cable.

Pashinyan also congratulated Li Keqiang, the Premier of the State Council of China.

“On behalf of the Armenian government and personally myself I am extending my warm congratulations and good wishes to you and the Chinese government on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

China has arrived to this notable destination in its history by recording numerous achievements in the fields of state and society building, economic progress, innovative and cultural development.

Armenia attaches special importance to comprehensive, stable and coherent strengthening and deepening of the traditionally friendly relations with China.

I am hopeful that my visit to China and meeting with you in May of this year will advance the Armenian-Chinese friendship and cooperation agenda,” the Armenian PM said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan