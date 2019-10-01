LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-09-19

LONDON, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 september:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1733.50, copper price stood at $5743.00, lead price stood at $2077.00, nickel price stood at $17330.00, tin price stood at $16325.00, zinc price stood at $2298.00, molybdenum price stood at $25970.00, cobalt price down by 1.32% to $37500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.