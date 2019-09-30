Policy of Belarus towards Armenia will never change, we will remain brothers – Lukashenko

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS/BELTA. The policy of Belarus towards Armenia will never change, we will always remain brothers, ARMENPRESS reports President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced in Yerevan in a meeting with Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan.

''Today the trade turnover increase rate is 140% and that’s a great index. I want to assure that it will continue in the future. We will support the Armenian business in Belarus and if you are interested in our business, we will invest in Armenia to create joint ventures. I am saying this in order you never think that the policy of Belarus towards Armenia has changed. Even if you refuse to cooperate with us, we will insist on being very close and friendly countries'', Lukashenko said.

