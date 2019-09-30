Armenian parliament establishes friendship group with parliament of Singapore

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Arart Mirzoyan received on September 30 the delegation led by Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there is extremely great interest in Armenia towards Singapore and like throughout the world, Armenians are also amazed by Singapore's economic miracle and the economic model applied in that country. The President of the National Assembly of Armenia said that Armenia is interested in deepening relations with Singapore. ''Of course, your model of economic development is exemplary for us, and we think we have many lessons to take from you. I also want to say that we are interested in deepening relations between the parliaments of the two countries and the process of establishing a friendship group with the parliament of Singapore has already kicked off in our parliament and I hope Singapore will also show similar interest'', Mirzoyan said.

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong noted that he is very happy to be in Armenia for the 1st time. According to him, the framework economic agreement and the FTA to be signed between Singapore and the EAEU and its member states will foster the development of relations. ''We have warm friendly and diplomatic relations with Armenia and we want to deepen diplomatic relations with the parliament of Armenia and we will also establish a parliamentary friendship group'', Lee Hsien Loong said.

Ararart Mirzoyan expressed satisfaction for Singapore's decision to organize days of Armenian culture next year, noting that it can foster tourism between the two countries. ''Armenians have much to see in Singapore and I am confident Singapore's people have much to see in Armenia”, Ararat Mirzoyan said, adding that Armenia greatly highlights development of relations with the courtiers of East Asia.

The Prime Minister of Singapore noted that he has met tourists from Singapore in Armenia, and agreed that tourism between the two countries has great development prospects.

During the meeting Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that there are two very sensitive issues for Armenia – the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, hoping that like numerous countries Singapore will also recognize the Armenian genocide and will support the peaceful settlement of NK conflict in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

Mirzoyan also presented the reform agenda of Armenia following the non-violent revolution.

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong wished success in the process of reform implementation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan