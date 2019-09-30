President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports he was welcomed by Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan at the Zvartnots airport.

Photos by Hayk Manukyan

He will take part in the extended format session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan on October 1.

The session will also be attended by the leaders of the remaining member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), including Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan will also take part in the session.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong will attend the session as Heads of State of invited countries, and President of Moldova Igor Dodon will participate in the session with the status of head of an observer state.

