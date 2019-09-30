Kocharyan taken back to jail after medical checkup

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been taken back to the detention facility after undergoing a medical checkup at the Izmirlyan hospital in Yerevan, Ministry of Justice DOC spokesperson Nona Navikyan told ARMENPRESS.

Kocharyan was taken to the medical facility in the morning of September 30 for a routine checkup.

The former president is failed in pre-trial detention on charges of overthrowing constitutional order and bribery in the March 1 case.

