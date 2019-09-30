Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-09-19

YEREVAN, 30 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 475.97 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 519.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 7.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.82 drams to 585.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 253.94 drams to 22799.63 drams. Silver price down by 6.91 drams to 268.1 drams. Platinum price down by 108.02 drams to 14155.08 drams.