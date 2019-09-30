President of Moldova arrives in Armenia for EEU summit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Moldova Igor Dodon has arrived in Yerevan, Armenia.

He was greeted at the Yerevan airport by Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan and Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan.

President Dodon will participate at the expanded format meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on October 1 by virtue of Moldova’s status of an observer state in the Eurasian Economic Union.

Leaders of all EEU member-states will take part in the summit: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Eurasian Economic Commission Chairman of the Board Tigran Sargsyan will also attend the summit.

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong will participate in the summit as honored guest head of state and head of government respectively.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan, Photos by Hayk Manukyan

