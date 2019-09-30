President Sarkissian signs condolence book for Jacques Chirac at French embassy

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has visited the Embassy of France to sign the condolence book for Jacques Chirac, the French statesman and former president who died last week at the age of 86.

“Jacques Chirac was one of the architects of the privileged Armenian-French relations. The Armenian people are grateful and will never forget the highly important contribution of the greatest politicians of our times in the deepening of the Armenian-French friendship,” Sarkissian, in part wrote.

