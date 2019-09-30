Armenia can have important role in EEU’s international cooperation, says Deputy PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan says Armenia is situated at the intersection of two directions existing in the transport-logistics sector within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Speaking at the Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent International Forum in Yerevan, Grigoryan highlighted the theme of the forum in terms of understanding the strategy of the transportation corridor and logistics.

In terms of the development of this strategy requiring investments, Grigoryan attached importance to understanding what transit position Armenia can have.

“We are the only country which is a member of the EEU and doesn’t have a common border with any of the other members. This indeed requires additional efforts for all of us, this must be regulated. On the other hand, the regulation of the issues of this country not having a common border can be a ready result for the EEU to develop international cooperation with other countries. And this is very important for integration, the integration process,” he said.

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan says there are two directions in terms of logistics and transportation integration.

“And in our perception we are situated at this intersection,” Grigoryan said, noting that these two are the Silk Road and the Eastern Partnership countries’ transportation programs. Armenia has an integration agreement with the EU and participated in its global programs, the TNT. On the other hand there is the Silk Road global program. Grigoryan also noted Armenia’s role particularly in ensuring communication with Iran, as a potential opportunity.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan