Deputy PM Grigoryan denies rumors on possible increase of gas price

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan denies the reports according to which the price of gas supplied to Armenia is going to increase by 30% in the future.

“These rumors have nothing to do with the reality”, the deputy PM told reporters at a briefing.

Asked whether the gas price will increase next year, he said he couldn’t answer to this question yet, but hopes that it will not increase.

In response to the question when the talks on the gas price will complete, the deputy PM said he thinks they will end by the end of the year.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan