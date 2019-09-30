President Sarkissian congratulates inauguration of world’s largest Yazidi temple in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed a congratulatory message on the consecration and inauguration of the world’s largest Yazidi temple named Quba Mere Diwane in the Armenian village of Aknalich, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I sincerely congratulate the brotherly Yazidi people on the consecration and inauguration of the Melek Taus temple.

For centuries Armenia is a homeland and home for numerous Yazidis which we protected, built and develop jointly. By the inauguration of this temple today the Armenian land also became the center for the spiritual life of our Yazidi sisters and brothers.

We should do everything for all citizens of Armenia regardless of their religious or national identity, to have a complete opportunity to protect their language, traditions, spiritual and cultural heritage.

I wish that this new sacred place brings peace and welfare to the families of our Yazidi compatriots and enriches their spiritual and cultural life”.

