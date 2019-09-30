Kocharyan taken to hospital for routine checkup

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been taken to hospital for a routine checkup, authorities said.

The department of corrections of the Ministry of Justice told ARMENPRESS Kocharyan has been taken to the Izmirlyan Medical Center in Yerevan.

“He has been taken there in the morning for a checkup and he is still there,” department of corrections spokesperson Nona Navikyan said.

Kocharyan, currently jailed in pre-trial detention on charges of overthrowing constitutional order and bribery in the March 1 case, is undergoing a routine checkup.

