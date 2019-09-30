President Sarkissian hosts Izmirlian Foundation Board Member Gregory Djerejian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted member of Board of the Izmirlian Foundation Gregory Djerejian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Gregory Djerejian introduced the President on the charity and investment programs being implemented by the Foundation in Armenia, stating that their activity directions mainly include healthcare, education, tourism and agriculture spheres. He also introduced their upcoming programs and plans.

President Sarkissian welcomed the implementation of these programs in Armenia, encouraged the Foundation to expand its activity and expressed readiness to assist as much as possible.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan