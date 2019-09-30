Armenian PM attends “The Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” conference in Yerevan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening of a two-day international conference entitled “The Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” in Yerevan. The event was organized on the initiative of Prime Minister Pashinyan within the framework of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear colleagues,

Forum participants

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I am pleased to welcome you to Yerevan at the “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” international conference.

I am sure that this forum will provide an excellent opportunity for discussing topical issues of further development and deepening of integration processes within our association and exchange views and present visions of ways to strengthen trade and economic ties, as well as for outlining the architecture of logistic schemes in the Eurasian space.

I hope that based on the results of today’s discussions, we will be able to better assess our capabilities and identify mechanisms to overcome the barriers that prevent the full-fledged establishment of transit corridors and schemes, identify priority tasks and the most effective methods for their implementation.

During Armenia’s chairmanship in the EAEU, we made every effort to ensure positive dynamics of integration, tackle problems that may give an additional impetus to economic growth in our countries.

In this context, one of the key areas is the development and diversification of the Eurasian transport infrastructure, which will ensure the growth of commodity circulation within the EAEU, as well as the export of goods to foreign markets.

Historically, the Eurasian continent was a mosaic of trade, economic, cultural, and communication processes, in which Armenia played an important role, standing in the very center of trade links between East and West - the Great Silk Road. The rise of one of the ancient capitals of Armenia - Artashat, which was known as the Armenian Carthage, was also due to the location of the city on the aforementioned road.

The signing of free trade agreements with Iran, Vietnam, China, Singapore, as well as the upcoming signing of the relevant Agreements with Serbia, Egypt and India and other countries, will not only strengthen the economic potential of the Union, ensuring its full integration into the global economy, but also expand the geography transport corridors and the transit potential of the continent.

The Republic of Armenia, due to its special geographical location, is ready to make every effort to provide access to new markets, as well as the necessary infrastructure and logistics in the context of an inevitable increase in freight and passenger flows in the near future.

In addition to using the transit potential in the field of transport, Armenia can also become a kind of regional electric power hub to liaise EAEU’s electric power market with the energy system of Iran.

I am sure that platforms like today’s Forum, discussions and exchange of views within its framework will give an additional impetus not only to the cause of strengthening integration interaction between the Member States, but also far beyond its borders - in the vast Eurasian space.

In conclusion, let me once again thank you for attending the Forum, and wish you fruitful, productive work and active discussions.

Thank you”.



The forum will be held in the format of panel discussions. High-level officials from the EAEU-member states and partner countries will act as speakers at the forum: vice-premiers, ministers in charge of the transport sector, the EEC Board chairman, ministers, representatives of international road transport associations, business circles and international organizations.

The conference will discuss issues related to global transport and logistics systems, regional integration, digital transport and logistics. The forum seeks to create a platform for discussing the possibilities and prospects inherent in the Eurasian continent’s transit potential, identifying existing problems and bottlenecks, as well as finding mutually beneficial and relevant solutions for tapping the regional potential.



The leaders of EAEU-member states and partner countries will also attend the closing ceremony of the international forum. A declaration will be adopted at the end of the forum.