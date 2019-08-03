Government releases recap of July activities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has released a recap of its activities in the month of July.

In a video released online, the government pointed out several major accomplishments during the period.

As part of an investment program six companies were granted customs duty exemptions. These companies are expected to invest 8,000,000 dollars and will open 108 workplaces.

In July, the government doubled monetary awards for veterans – setting it to 100,000 drams a month instead of the previous 50,000. It also decided to raise pensions 10% effective from January 1, 2020.

The government also adopted the 2020-2022 mid-term spending program based on having an inclusive, competitive and export-oriented economy in conformity with high environmental, industrial and technological standards.

Another noteworthy event was the signing with Singapore of a double tax treaty and an agreement on preventing tax evasion.

At this moment, 165km of roads are under re-construction, 19km is already finished. A total of 330 kilometers of road will be reconstructed within 2019.

Other activities are featured in the video.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan