Armenian military re-equips arsenal

YEREVAN, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will continue acquiring “a lot of professional military hardware” this year and during next year, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan told reporters.

Not revealing details, he said that the process of acquiring and commissioning “quite much professional military hardware” has begun and will continue next year.

“Moreover, this hardware relates to air defense, anti-missile elements, long-range and precision targeting means. These will also increase the firepower of reconnaissance in our armed forces”.

Davtyan said he visited the Artsakh military two days ago.

He said the Artsakh military has already tested some of its locally manufactured defense equipment prototypes. He said the hardware is mostly sights, air defense and firing engagement measures. Davtyan said they consider buying these equipment from Artsakh since they are rather interesting when comparing the cost with the quality.

Earlier in July, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan had said that the Su-30 fighter jets which Armenia is buying from Russia will arrive sometime around year-end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan