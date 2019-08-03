LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-08-19
LONDON, AUGUST 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.42% to $1777.50, copper price down by 1.86% to $5793.00, lead price down by 1.21% to $1962.00, nickel price up by 1.47% to $14525.00, tin price up by 0.12% to $17320.00, zinc price down by 1.48% to $2360.00, molybdenum price down by 0.17% to $26411.00, cobalt price stood at $26500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
