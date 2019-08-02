Armenian Government to double funding of military-industrial sphere
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will increase funding of military-industrial sphere by 114%, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Government.
“In 2020 the budgetary funding of the military industrial sphere will increase by 114%”, reads the post.
