Armenian Government to double funding of military-industrial sphere


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will increase funding of military-industrial sphere by 114%, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Government.

“In 2020 the budgetary funding of the military industrial sphere will increase by 114%”, reads the post.




