Pashinyan compares Armenia’s velvet revolution with start-ups

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan compares the velvet, non-violent, popular revolution with a start-up, Pashinyan said in a conversation with the participants of “Sevan Startup Summit”.

“Start-up is that one has very good ideas, but has no money, no financial resources, sometimes even no office, but he manages to persuade the potential investors in the victory of that idea and the potential investors support the implementation of that idea, believing in its victory and of course, expecting their share from that victory. the velvet, non-violent, popular revolution that took place in Armenia in 2018 was a start-up by its nature, because at first there were a few people who had an idea which they presented to the public, managed to persuade them the importance of that idea and chances of its victory, and the entire Armenian people wanted to invest in the implementation of that idea the result of which is that today people’s power is established in Armenia”, Pashinyanh said, adding that the idea of start-up is usually associated with some activities in the technological sphere, but it should be expanded to cover politics and all the aspects of the social life in general.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan