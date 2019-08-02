Criminal case initiated against Armenian tour agency director

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee of Armenia has initiated a criminal case against the director of “A&R” tour agency for apparently fraud, as a result of which over 100 Armenian citizens were unable to return to Armenia from Egypt on July 25. Finally, the Government of Armenia paid for the return of its citizens.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the oppress service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the director of the tour agency, abusing the trust of the customers, received the sums for organizing their return, but did not pay to the airline.

The Investigative Committee will provide regularly provide information on the developments.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan