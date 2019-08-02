Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

Three Armenians among the injured of bus-truck crash in Russia’s Stavropol region


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of emergency situations today has been notified that a crash occurred in Russia’s Stavropol region involving a passenger bus and a truck, the ministry told Armenpress.

5 people have been killed and 28 more injured in the crash.

There are three ethnic Armenians among the injured.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




