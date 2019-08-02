Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-08-19

YEREVAN, 2 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 475.90 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.70 drams to 528.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.13 drams to 7.33 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.39 drams to 577.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 317.94 drams to 21524.8 drams. Silver price down by 7.19 drams to 244.89 drams. Platinum price down by 444.00 drams to 12913.65 drams.