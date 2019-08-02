YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. An explosion occurred on the Yerevan-Sevan highway near the town of Abovyan Friday afternoon. According to authorities, no one was injuried in the blast.

The Kotayk Provincial Department of the Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on “attempted murder”, the Investigative Committee told ARMENPRESS.

According to rescue services, two SUVs were damaged in the explosion. It is unclear if the vehicles were parked or were traveling.

Although very few details are known at the moment, the Investigative Committee informed that the criminal case was launched on suspected “murder attempt endangering many lives” and “illegal possession, carry and transportation of firearms, ammunition and explosives”.

Authorities did not name who the potential target was.

No suspects have been named so far.

An investigation is underway, authorities said.

Detectives are working at the scene.

A photo from the scene shows the damage caused by what appears to be a roadside bomb.

