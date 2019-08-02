Secretary of Security Council of Armenia holds meeting with US Ambassador

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan on August 2 received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy at the initiative of the Armenian side, the Secretary’s Office told Armenpress.

Armen Grigoryan welcomed the Ambassador and congratulated her on assuming office, wishing success in her diplomatic mission.

Mr. Grigoryan introduced the ongoing reforms in the security sector, in particular in the policy developed for prevention of crimes. He also touched upon the US financial support provided for the demining programs in Artsakh, highlighting the importance of these projects for the local residents.

In her turn the US Ambassador said the guarantee of regional and global security is one of the key components of the bilateral relations, adding that she is happy for the opportunity to discuss the future cooperation in this field together with Mr. Armen Grigoryan.

During the meeting the sides also discussed a number of issues of the Armenian-American relations agenda. They exchanged views on the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and other topics of regional significance.

