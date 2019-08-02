Rector of Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture and Sport resigns
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Rector of the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture and Sport Vahram Arakelyan has resigned, the Institute told Armenpress.
His resignation letter still needs to be approved during the extraordinary session of the Board of the Institute scheduled in August.
Vahram Arakelyan was serving in this position for already 20 years.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
