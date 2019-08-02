Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 August

Yerevan airport introduces self-service check-in kiosks


YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan has introduced self-service check-in kiosks for passengers departing from the Armenian capital.

The airport’s administration said the kiosks are currently only available for passengers of Aeroflot who are traveling only with a hand luggage.

The operator didn’t mention when the machines will be available for passengers flying other airlines too.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration