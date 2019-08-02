Yerevan airport introduces self-service check-in kiosks
YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. The Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan has introduced self-service check-in kiosks for passengers departing from the Armenian capital.
The airport’s administration said the kiosks are currently only available for passengers of Aeroflot who are traveling only with a hand luggage.
The operator didn’t mention when the machines will be available for passengers flying other airlines too.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
