Saudi Arabia allows women to travel independently

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Women in Saudi Arabia can now travel abroad without a male guardian's permission, royal decrees say, BBC reported.

Under the new rule announced on Friday, women over the age of 21 can apply for a passport without authorisation from a male guardian.

All adults can now apply for a passport and travel, putting women on an equal footing to men.

Until now, Saudi women have had to seek permission from a male guardian - a husband, father or other male relative to obtain a passport or travel abroad.