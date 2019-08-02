LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-08-19
LONDON, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.22% to $1785.00, copper price down by 0.79% to $5903.00, lead price down by 0.25% to $1986.00, nickel price down by 0.45% to $14315.00, tin price up by 0.23% to $17300.00, zinc price down by 1.13% to $2395.50, molybdenum price stood at $26455.00, cobalt price stood at $26500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:16 European Stocks - 01-08-19
- 09:15 US stocks down - 01-08-19
- 09:14 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-08-19
- 09:03 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 01-08-19
- 08:55 Oil Prices Down - 01-08-19
- 08.01-21:45 Artsakh's President attends award ceremony of 8th annual Pan-Armenian Festival of Poetry
- 08.01-20:43 Circle of Friendship with Artsakh Established in Australia
- 08.01-19:47 Artsakh’s FM meets with Prime Minister of the Australian State of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian
- 08.01-18:52 Pashinyan hopes car customs clearance office in Gyumri will activate economic life of the city
- 08.01-17:52 Russian MFA concerned over escalation of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 08.01-17:21 Vandals sprayed candle wax at gravestones in military cemetery
- 08.01-17:02 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-08-19
- 08.01-17:02 Asian Stocks - 01-08-19
- 08.01-16:18 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople wants to elect new leader in December
- 08.01-16:08 Armenian government creates Digitization Council
- 08.01-15:50 Justice Minister believes Venice Commission’s opinion on “Istanbul Convention” will be useful
- 08.01-15:34 Ucom increases number of TV channels by 12 and offers watching them at no extra charge
- 08.01-15:22 Police launch proceedings over “frequent” cemetery vandalism cases in Yerevan
- 08.01-14:11 ‘I thanked NSS Director’ – SRC Chair on bribery case in Committee
- 08.01-12:47 Authorities look into apparent vandalism of soldiers’ gravestones in Yerevan
- 08.01-12:32 President of Artsakh visits National Security Service
- 08.01-12:15 Iranian FM says US sanctions do not affect him or his family
- 08.01-12:13 Pashinyan congratulates Switzerland on National Day
- 08.01-12:03 109 Armenian citizens stranded in Hurghada to return to Yerevan today
- 08.01-11:58 PM Pashinyan extends condolences over passing of People’s Artist of Armenia Yervand Ghazanchyan
- 08.01-11:48 Armenia to host Warrior of Peace tournaments of 2019 International Army Games
- 08.01-11:37 Armenian President congratulates Swiss counterpart on national day
- 08.01-10:06 Ombudsman Beglaryan highly values role of Armenian Bar Association of US in Artsakh
- 08.01-09:56 Trump offers Putin help in extinguishing wildfires in Siberia
- 08.01-09:48 Iraqi group busted by NSS for attempting illegal immigration through Armenia into Europe
- 08.01-09:47 US sanctions Iran’s FM Mohammad Javad Zarif
- 08.01-09:00 European Stocks - 31-07-19
- 08.01-08:59 US stocks down - 31-07-19
- 08.01-08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-07-19
- 08.01-08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 31-07-19
15:44, 07.29.2019
Viewed 3183 times Armenian Ambassador pays working visit to US West Coast
09:45, 07.26.2019
Viewed 3005 times Sarkissian urges not to be indifferent towards fate of Muradian College of Mekhitarist Congregation
12:04, 07.26.2019
Viewed 2781 times Armenia’s Security Council Secretary discussed development of strategic infrastructures in Artsakh
15:19, 07.27.2019
Viewed 2686 times CNN Greece calls Armenia’s IT industry the Silicon Valley in South Caucasus
09:37, 07.26.2019
Viewed 2500 times ‘Let’s discuss the problems, not the persons’ – President Sarkissian addresses message