LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-08-19

LONDON, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.22% to $1785.00, copper price down by 0.79% to $5903.00, lead price down by 0.25% to $1986.00, nickel price down by 0.45% to $14315.00, tin price up by 0.23% to $17300.00, zinc price down by 1.13% to $2395.50, molybdenum price stood at $26455.00, cobalt price stood at $26500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.