Artsakh's President attends award ceremony of 8th annual Pan-Armenian Festival of Poetry

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan attended the award ceremony of the 8th annual Pan-Armenian Festival of Poetry held in the town of Shoushi.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office, Bako Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that the Poetry festival had become traditional, highlighting it from the viewpoints of the development of Artsakh's cultural life and the preservation of national values.