Artsakh's President attends award ceremony of 8th annual Pan-Armenian Festival of Poetry
YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan attended the award ceremony of the 8th annual Pan-Armenian Festival of Poetry held in the town of Shoushi.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office, Bako Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that the Poetry festival had become traditional, highlighting it from the viewpoints of the development of Artsakh's cultural life and the preservation of national values.
- 21:45 Artsakh's President attends award ceremony of 8th annual Pan-Armenian Festival of Poetry
- 20:43 Circle of Friendship with Artsakh Established in Australia
- 19:47 Artsakh’s FM meets with Prime Minister of the Australian State of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian
- 18:52 Pashinyan hopes car customs clearance office in Gyumri will activate economic life of the city
- 17:52 Russian MFA concerned over escalation of situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 17:21 Vandals sprayed candle wax at gravestones in military cemetery
- 17:02 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-08-19
- 17:02 Asian Stocks - 01-08-19
- 16:18 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople wants to elect new leader in December
- 16:08 Armenian government creates Digitization Council
- 15:50 Justice Minister believes Venice Commission’s opinion on “Istanbul Convention” will be useful
- 15:34 Ucom increases number of TV channels by 12 and offers watching them at no extra charge
- 15:22 Police launch proceedings over “frequent” cemetery vandalism cases in Yerevan
- 14:11 ‘I thanked NSS Director’ – SRC Chair on bribery case in Committee
- 12:47 Authorities look into apparent vandalism of soldiers’ gravestones in Yerevan
- 12:32 President of Artsakh visits National Security Service
- 12:15 Iranian FM says US sanctions do not affect him or his family
- 12:13 Pashinyan congratulates Switzerland on National Day
- 12:03 109 Armenian citizens stranded in Hurghada to return to Yerevan today
- 11:58 PM Pashinyan extends condolences over passing of People’s Artist of Armenia Yervand Ghazanchyan
- 11:48 Armenia to host Warrior of Peace tournaments of 2019 International Army Games
- 11:37 Armenian President congratulates Swiss counterpart on national day
- 10:06 Ombudsman Beglaryan highly values role of Armenian Bar Association of US in Artsakh
- 09:56 Trump offers Putin help in extinguishing wildfires in Siberia
- 09:48 Iraqi group busted by NSS for attempting illegal immigration through Armenia into Europe
- 09:47 US sanctions Iran’s FM Mohammad Javad Zarif
- 09:00 European Stocks - 31-07-19
- 08:59 US stocks down - 31-07-19
- 08:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-07-19
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 31-07-19
- 08:56 Oil Prices Down - 31-07-19
- 07.31-21:02 Government to allocate another 6 million AMD for organizing return of Armenian citizens from Egypt
- 07.31-17:51 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-07-19
- 07.31-17:50 Asian Stocks - 31-07-19
- 07.31-17:36 Artsakh’s President convenes expanded consultation
15:44, 07.29.2019
Viewed 3069 times Armenian Ambassador pays working visit to US West Coast
09:45, 07.26.2019
Viewed 2917 times Sarkissian urges not to be indifferent towards fate of Muradian College of Mekhitarist Congregation
17:10, 07.25.2019
Viewed 2860 times President of Artsakh convenes consultation on organization of 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games
12:04, 07.26.2019
Viewed 2679 times Armenia’s Security Council Secretary discussed development of strategic infrastructures in Artsakh
15:19, 07.27.2019
Viewed 2630 times CNN Greece calls Armenia’s IT industry the Silicon Valley in South Caucasus