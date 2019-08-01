Pashinyan hopes car customs clearance office in Gyumri will activate economic life of the city

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The car customs clearance office and foreign economic activity service center being built in Gyumri will activate the economic life of the city, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’We have 3 customs points on Armenian-Georgian border, one of which, located in Bagratashen, works overload, the other two in Bavra and Gogavan work underload. For that reason by Government’s decision 181 million AMD and 21.5 hectares have been allocated to the State Revenue Committee’’, Pashinyan wrote.

According to him, by that decision the works of the 3 customs points should be balanced. Pashinyan highlighted also that the Government has also allocated sum for repairing Gyumri-Bavra road.

‘’Our Georgian partners have started the reconstruction of Ninotsminda-Bavra section. We have another agreement on reconstructing the Gugut'a section of the Armenian-Georgian border. From our side the road of Gogavan is in good state’’, the PM emphasized.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan