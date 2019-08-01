Vandals sprayed candle wax at gravestones in military cemetery

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has commented on the vandalism of gravestones of soldiers in a military cemetery in Yerevan.

“The incident took place in the evening. We believe that they’ve brought candle wax and have sprayed it on gravestones for a few minutes and left the area,” Defense Ministry Head of PR and Information Department Gevorg Altunyan told ARMENPRESS.

The gravestones were not physically damaged other than the candle wax.

Altunyan said the gravestones of the 2016 April War soldiers will be cleaned and security will be heightened in the area.

Police earlier said they are launching proceedings.

A similar case happened earlier in a civilian cemetery also, and a priest of the Armenian church later commented by saying that he believes the wax spraying to be some kind of a “Satan-worshipping” ritual.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan