Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-08-19

YEREVAN, 1 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 August, USD exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 475.91 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.91 drams to 525.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 7.46 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.37 drams to 575.67 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 29.83 drams to 21842.74 drams. Silver price вup by 0.36 drams to 252.08 drams. Platinum price down by 58.38 drams to 13357.65 drams.