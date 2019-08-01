Armenian government creates Digitization Council

YEREVAN, AUGUST 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government is creating a Digitization Council for boosting the development of digital skills and the digitization of the public administration system and the economy.

The decision to set up the council was signed today by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan.

Avinyan himself will serve as Chairman of the Council.

The composition of the body will include Chief of Staff of the Pashinyan Administration Eduard Aghajanyan, High-Tech Industry Minister Hakob Arshakyan, Economy Minister Tigran Khachatryan and other officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan